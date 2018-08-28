Langley fire station to hold open day

The fire station will be holding an open day to give people an opportunity to learn more about the work firefighters and some valuable safety tips.

The family friendly day is also a great opportunity for aspiring young firefighters to get up close with the vehicles and equipment.

The aerial ladder platform from Whitley Wood and the Zetros forest firefighting vehicle from Bracknell are two of the vehicles that will be on display.

Lessons on safety will be conveyed through live incident demonstrations which will include a road traffic collisions and rescue from height scenario.

A water safety demonstration unit will also be on hand to show the dangers of swimming in open water around weirs.

The prevention department will be demonstrating the dangers of chip pan fires throughout the day and provide information on fire safety.

Thames Valley Police, South Central Ambulance Service, Slough Borough Council and Solutions for Health will also be on site as the stations partner agencies.

The event will also be used to promote the public eight-week consultation about the future of Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) for the years 2019-23.

Find out more at www.rbfrs.co.uk/your-service/managing-risk/consultation/current-consultations/

The open day will be held at Langley fire station on London Road between 10am-4pm.