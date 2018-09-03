In pictures: Langley Fire Station holds open day

Hundreds of people flocked to a fire station on their open day to check out all of their equiptment on Friday (September 1).

Langley fire station played host to about 800 visitors on their open day, with excited children and some excited adults too finding out more about what the firefighters get up to every day.

One of the main features of the day was the Zetros fire service vehicle, an enormous six-wheel-drive vehicle used to handle emergency situations like forest fires and flash floods.

Some of of the firefighters joked that the vehicle’s fule consumption was measured in ‘gallons per mile’ rather than miles per gallon.

Visitors also got the chance to see different rescue demonstrations, and take selfies in police uniform.

Watch manager Kevin Blazer said: “We had lots of kids, they loved the rescue fire vehicle.

“It was a really good day, the weather was great which was a big bonus.”