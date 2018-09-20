College freshers inspired by cycling event in Langley

College freshers in Langley were told to get on their bikes at an event promoting greener forms of travel at Windsor Forest Colleges Group’s Langley campus last week.

A team working for Slough Borough Council’s Better by… campaign were at the Station Road College’s freshers’ fair last Thursday, with the aim of inspiring staff and students to switch from car to bike and to provide support and information for those making the change.

Staff and students raced each other on Rollapaluza’s static bikes, while others made their own fruity drinks on a smoothie making bike.

The Better by… team also provided advice on cycle routes in Slough and the range of cycle skills classes happening for all abilities in the borough.

A complimentary bike surgery was hosted at the Cycle Experience at the college, formerly known as Langley College.

Windsor Forest Colleges Group’s head of estates Phil Davies said: “The freshers’ fair at our Langley campus was a fun and exciting day.

“Our collaboration with Better by… continues to be a great way to promote sustainable forms of travel in the Berkshire area.”

SBC cabinet member for planning and transport Cllr Martin Carter (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “We are committed to providing the community with access to sustainable forms of travel, as we are passionate about improving the environment, as well as the health and wellbeing of Slough residents.

“We hope that our Better by… bike event will inspire college students and staff to make the switch to greener modes of travel.

Better by… events will take place in schools and workplaces in Slough throughout the year.

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/parking-travel-and-roads/better-by.aspx for more information.