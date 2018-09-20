The Langley Academy Primary rated 'outstanding' after first Ofsted inspection

Teachers and pupils at The Langley Academy Primary are celebrating, after the school was rated ‘outstanding’ in every category in its first Ofsted inspection.

Part of The Langley Academy Trust, the school in Langley Road opened in September 2015 and now provides education for children in nursery to year three — with classrooms for years four, five and six ready and waiting.

The Ofsted report, published on Monday following an inspection in July, praised teachers for building firm foundations for Key Stage One pupils, resulting in ‘rapid progress’.

The report adds: “They have a thirst for knowledge, a questioning mind and an eagerness to share what they already know.

“Since the school opened, the headteacher has worked tirelessly to ensure that everyone understands and lives up to her high expectations.”

Headteacher Tracey Bowen said she was ‘proud and excited’ to share the report.

She added: “This outstanding judgement validates that our teaching and learning approach of moulding the curriculum to meet the interests of the children, to deepen their learning, really works.

“This judgement reflects the tireless work of the teachers, leaders and every member of school staff to benefit the children and families that we work with.”

Executive Principal Rhodri Bryant said: “Ofsted described the curriculum as extraordinary and I believe that is down to our belief that education should foster curiosity and that is exactly what staff have achieved.

“The lead inspector said to me that children here have a palpable curiosity about the world, they just want to know it all.”