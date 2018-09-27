Tributes paid to former Holy Family Catholic School headteacher

Tributes have been paid to a ‘big personality’, the former headteacher of Holy Family Catholic School, who died earlier this month.

Howard Kennedy died aged 66 on Wednesday, September 5 following a five-year battle with cancer.

His daughter Katie said: “To many he was an inspiration and we feel immensely proud of the achievements in his career as a sportsman and educationalist. To us he was the best husband, father and grandad.

“He loved this life and the people in it. He was funny and generous and his love for his family knew no bounds.

“For more than five years he embraced the challenge of overcoming cancer and his incredible character was never more evident than in the face of adversity.”

“Howard Kennedy had a big personality and was a dynamic headteacher,” said Sara Benn, current headteacher of the school in Langley High Street.

“His inspirational leadership raised everyone’s aspirations – staff and pupils alike. Working alongside Mr Kennedy was great fun. He had an enormous impact on so many teachers’ professional lives resulting in current and past school leaders counting him as a friend, colleague and life-long mentor.”

Mr Kennedy was a keen golfer who played for many years at Richings Park Golf Club in Iver, where he served as president and, captain, and won the club championship.

He was a founder member of the Wonkers; a group of 20 friends who played golf every Saturday morning, shared jokes and supported each other through difficult times.

His funeral will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, Trelawney Avenue, on Wednesday, October 3 at 11.30am followed by a celebration of his life at Richings Park Golf Club.