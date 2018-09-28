Council in bid to ban slingshots and catapults for Langley and Colnbrook wards

Yobs firing stones from slingshots and catapults to terrorise residents in Colnbrook and Langley have been targeted in a new crackdown.

Slough Borough Council has put forward a new public spaces protection order to ban the weapons in four wards.

Charles Burke, secretary of the Colnbrook Community Association, which lobbied for the order, has told the Express how ‘a group of lads’ aged between 13 and 17 have been killing birds and smashing windows.

The pensioner, who lives in Colnbrook, said that the boys have made him too afraid to venture down the High Street and that the proposal would make a ‘positive change’ to the village.

“They just do what they want. I think they are out of control basically,” he said.

Mr Burke added that the police have ‘done a brilliant job’ in taking action to stop the incidents, which he said have happened for about four years as the boys have grown up.

They have killed a bird in his garden with missiles from catapults or slingshots, fired into other people’s back gardens and broken bus windows, he said. Residents in Langley have also been affected.

Slough Borough Council plans to introduce the order, which will last for at least three years.

It bans carrying, without reasonable excuse, a catapult, slingshot or similar item that could cause harm or damage to a person, animal or property in the Langley Kedermister, Langley St Mary’s, Foxborough and Colnbrook with Poyle wards.

The order states that ‘there is a regular occurrence of incidents of anti-social behaviour causing injury and damage’ in those areas which ‘have had a detrimental effect on the quality of life of those in the locality’.

Carrying stones, sticks, pellets or similar items which could be used as a missile without a reasonable excuse will also be banned. The orders will be enforceable by police officers or council officers who will be able to issue fixed penalty notices or confiscate weapons.

Representations or objections to the order must be made in writing to Ian Blake at Slough Borough Council.

The proposed order will be displayed at the council offices in St Martin’s Place, My Council in Slough High Street, and on www.slough.gov.uk from today (Friday) until October 26.