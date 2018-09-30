SITE INDEX

    • In pictures: Langley churches hold third annual harvest celebration

    Churches from the area held their third annual Harvest Celebration event on Saturday last week.

    The free community event at Langley Memorial Park, Langley Road, featured charity stalls and free activities, games and crafts and entertainment, including a puppet show.

    Primary school pupils from the area put on music, dance and drama performances throughout the afternoon.

