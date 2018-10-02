Langley Academy welcomes guests from Zambia as part of education campaign

Teachers and students from Zambia visited Langley Academy last week as part of a campaign to make schools safe across the globe.

Send My Friend to School is the UK coalition of the Global Campaign for Education, which works to ensure quality education for children worldwide.

Langley Academy students Jessica Woodford and Advit Ahuja were selected from applicants across the country to become Send My Friend campaign champions, meeting with MPs, Ministers and global education campaigners.

On Thursday, they were joined from Zambia by Chimunya Jongolo, 14, from Choma Secondary School and 17-year-old Aquira Mpundu and teacher Elizabeth Zulu from Luansobe Community School.

Oxfam Zambia’s Twaambo Mutinta also took part in the trip, facilitated by Oxfarm UK.

Guests at the Langley Road school met teachers and students, presented at a year 10 assembly, discussed campaigns in lessons, visited the school’s museum club and played tennis.

Museum learning officer Mathew Britten said: “It was a brilliant day. It was a great opportunity for our students to share experiences with students from Zambia.

“Staff and students provided a warm welcome to Chimunya and Aquira who brought a very powerful message about the importance of education and not taking school for granted.”