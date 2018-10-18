Hard work of Slough's foster carers celebrated at awards ceremony

Foster carers from across the borough partied long into the night on Saturday as the Slough Children’s Services Trust (SCST) hosted its annual Foster Carer Dinner, Dance and Awards Ceremony.

The ceremony at the Heathrow Windsor Marriott Hotel in Ditton Road celebrated the incredible work of foster carers and home from home carers across Slough who support children and young people.

Five awards were presented to carers who had achieved five years’ service, one for a couple who have achieved 15 years’ service, and one for a carer that has achieved 25 years’ service.

For a quarter of a century, Shahnaz Akhtar MBE has opened her home to children in need, while also encouraging others to become foster carers.

Five ‘outstanding contribution’ awards were presented to foster carers who, in the trust’s view, had gone ‘above and beyond’.

SCST head of family placement service Jackie Pape said: “Our foster carers do a magnificent job, helping to ensure that every child can be safe, secure and successful, and we are delighted to be able to celebrate them here.

“Foster carers are very special people, with big hearts, and these awards are just our small way of saying thank you.”

Mayor of Slough Cllr Paul Sohal, who attended the event, said: “Their kindness and generosity means many young people will have brighter days and more hope for the future.”

MP for Slough Tan Dhesi added: “Foster carers deserve all the glitz and glamour of these awards.

“The fact that so many people have joined them to help them celebrate what they do shows how special they are.”

Anyone considering fostering can contact SCST on foster@scstrust.co.uk or 01753 875133.