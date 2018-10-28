Absolutely Fitness Langley nominated for National Fitness Awards

Charity-run gym Absolutely Fitness, based in the grounds of Langley College, has been shortlisted as Education Facility of the Year, for the 2018 National Fitness Awards on Tuesday.

The annual awards, organised by Script Events, look to reward excellence and achievements in gyms throughout the country.

Absolutely Fitness is open to both members of the public and students of Langley College, boasting a range of fitness classes and high spec gym equipment, along with a new app, giving members access to workout advice and a community forum.

The gym works with students to encourage health and fitness in young people, offering free membership to Langley College students.

Operations Manager at Absolutely Fitness Langley, Emily Sherwood, said: “We’re thrilled to be recognised for our achievements this year.

“Educating people on their health and fitness is very important to us.

“We are a community gym and we want to get the best out of our members.”

Absolutely Fitness also has two sites in Slough and facilities in Bracknell and Richings Park.