Proposal for flats in Langley adjourned following appeal from resident and councillor

An appeal to step inside the shoes of residents was followed by the Slough Borough Council (SBC) planning committee adjourning an application for flats to be built over a garage site.

Osborne Property Services Ltd applied to demolish the 26 lock-up garages in Quantock Close to make way for eight two bedroom flats with 14 off street parking spaces.

Speaking at a committee meeting last night (Wednesday) at St Martins Place, Bath Road, nearby resident Roy Hurst appealed for councillors not to follow the recommendation to delegate the proposal to the planning manager for approval.

He said the demolition of the garages would worsen parking problems in an area that is often laden with cars due to nearby homes, a pharmacy, a mosque and shops nearby.

“Are a mere eight flats really worth all the bitterness, agro and upheaval?,” he asked, before pointing out that SBC refused a similar application for the site back in 2010.

Non-committee member Councillor Madhuri Bedi (Lab, Foxborough) said: “We really need to put ourselves in the residents’ shoes.

“What about the residents who have been asking for this parking all this time? We’ve totally been ignoring their needs.

“I can’t face these residents when I’m not able to support their needs.”

Members voted to adjourn the application until after a site visit so they can see the traffic and parking for themselves in person.

After the meeting Cllr Bedi said she found the decision both ‘surprising’ and ‘refreshing’ and said she hoped members visited around rush hour to get an accurate picture of congestion in the area.