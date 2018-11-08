Fly-tipper from Langley convicted after dumping sofa on own street

A 61-year-old man form Langley has been convicted for fly-tipping practically on his own doorstep.

Mark Scott, of Gosling Road, pleaded guilty to violations under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 19.

He was issued fined £225, ordered to pay costs of £275 and a victim surcharge of £30.

The court heard how an initial report was received by Slough Borough Council (SBC) on September 29 last year from a resident claiming a brown leather sofa had been left on a footpath in Gosling Road.

Three days later, a council community warden knocked on nearby homes to ask who might be responsible and even spoke with Scott, who denied all knowledge of the incident.

However, a nearby resident rumbled the offender, informing the warden they had witnessed the fly-tipping and could identify him and his vehicle registration.

Following a report from another resident two days later, SBC discovered furniture dumped in a garage area off Gosling Road, including the same brown sofa.

A request was made to the DVLA to obtain the registered keeper details of the vehicle witnessed during the initial fly-tipping.

The keeper was identified as Scott, who was invited to a formal interview under caution by a council neighbourhood housing and enforcement officer. He declined to attend.

He was given an opportunity to give his version of events in writing, but a response was not received and he was later issued a £200 Fixed Penalty Notice.

This notice was returned by post with a note signed by Scott stating he had not fly-tipped.

As the fine had not been paid, a prosecution proceeded.

Despite being given two opportunities to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court to enter a plea, Scott failed to appear..

The court issued a warrant for his arrest, resulting in the defendant having to spend the night in cells.

Scott was bailed to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court last month.

Slough Borough Council cabinet member for regulation and consumer protection Councillor Pavitar Mann (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “Residents have a right to live in a clean and tidy environment and this individual’s lack of respect for his neighbours and surroundings was completely unacceptable.

“We hope this conviction acts as a warning to anyone who thinks it is okay to dump rubbish inappropriately, as the council will intervene and prosecute anyone we find fly-tipping, even if it takes a year to do so.”

Contact SBC’s neighbourhood enforcement team on 01753 475111 to report concerns.