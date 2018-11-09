Scammers target pensioner with distraction burglary in Langley

A pair of scammers claiming to be from the water board targeted a pensioner with a distraction burglary in Langley.

The offenders knocked on the door of a property in Fox Road between 12pm and 1pm yesterday.

They said they were working in a neighbouring house following a flood and needed to check the victim’s water pressure.

One of the con artists took the victim to the kitchen.

Shortly after, his accomplice called out to say everything was OK and the water could be turned back on.

The victim later discovered cash had been stolen from his home.

The first offender is described as a white man, about 5ft 6ins and of slim build.

He was wearing a dark jacket.

The second offender is described as a white man who was also wearing dark clothing.

Investigating officer, PC Sarah Tidball, based at Slough Police Station, appealed for anyone with further information to call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43180341771.

Elderly or vulnerable people have been advised not to open the door if they are unsure who is calling.

The identity of a caller can also be checked by calling the company they are claiming to be from.