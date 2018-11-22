Near death experience inspires man from Langley to help others achieve potential

A 38-year-old man from Langley has been inspired to help people achieve their potential in life after surviving a serious car accident.

On June 3, Vineet Bhatia, of Courtlands Avenue, was driving back home on the A21 from a weekend trip to Hastings when he was involved in a car accident and taken by air ambulance to Kings College Hospital in London.

He says he had a near-death experience on the operating table where he felt like he was no longer in his body and was witnessing about six ‘non- physical beings’ in the room.

One of them he somehow knew to be Brazilian spiritual healer John of God, despite having only read about him and never seeing what he looks like.

Describing what happened next, he said: “He said to me something like ‘the accident had to happen. If the accident hadn’t have happened you would have gone towards the wrong path in your life’.”

Vineet, who has made spiritual pilgrimages in the past to places including the Himalayas, believes this was a reference to his eight-year career as an emotional transformation and resilience coach, which he had decided to end due to a fear of leadership and responsibility.

He says the being told him that he had a responsibility to help people achieve their purpose in life.

“My car accident taught me that my life’s work is to support those people that feel a passion and a calling in their hearts to make a difference in the world, yet are not acting on it due to their fears,” he added.

He says he wants to offer free coaching sessions to anyone who would like his help.

Visit www.vineetbhatia. co.uk/home for more information.