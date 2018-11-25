In pictures: Langley care home welcomes youngsters for day of activities

A care home invited teenagers to prepare a schedule of fun activities for elderly residents at the weekend.

Langley Haven Dementia Care Home, in Rambler Lane, brought in participants in the National Citizen Service (NCS) and school pupils as part of an ‘International Students Day’ event on Saturday.

Laughter therapy, music, singing and dancing were all at hand for the residents to enjoy.

Roxana Chirita, the home’s activities coordinator, said they responded positively to the young people.

“You can see they were all smiling, they were all watching them.

“(They were) happy just to have the chance to have this special day.”

The youngsters gave presentations on their backgrounds, and many had roots from outside the UK in places like Afghanistan, Ghana and Bangladesh.

A youth choir made up of pupils from Ditton Park Academy, Langley Grammar School and Upton Court School also took part.

An NCS group had also made a scrapbook from Facebook photos of the home and the Mayor, Cllr Paul Sohal (Lab, Wexham Lea), stopped by to deliver a speech.

