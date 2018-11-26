Night walk through the Chilterns hosted by Rotary Club of Langley and Iver

A sponsored night walk through the Chiltern Hills was held by the Rotary Club of Langley and Iver this month.

About 100 people took part in the club’s 35th annual Moonraker walk on Saturday, November 17, with the support of St John’s Ambulance and and the Radio Amateurs' Emergency Network, also known as RAYNET.

Teams of three-to-six people took on the 10 mile course, lined with checkpoints to help organisers keep track of where walkers were.

Walkers and radio support and were asked questions along the way such as ‘what did it say on the post around the corner?’ to ensure participants paid attention to their surroundings.

“They really enjoyed it because it was a night time event so it was different,” said rotary member Angela Kirk.

“It was very much a team building exercise. You feel you’ve done something worthwhile at the end of it and it’s quite good for sponsorship.”

Half of the money raised will go to Langley and Iver Rotary Club and the other half will go to individual walkers’ chosen charities.

Total collection figures have not yet been announced.