In pictures: Slough Sleepout for the Homeless 2018

More than £40,000 was raised at the London and Slough Run’s annual Sleepout for the Homeless event on Saturday, which will go towards the charity’s 2019 winter night shelter in Slough.

About 100 people set up cardboard boxes, sleeping bags and duvets in the grounds outside St Bernard’s Catholic Grammar School in Langley Road, having gathered sponsorship money for the challenge.

Former Hollyoaks and Casualty star Will Mellor, who lives in Burnham, opened up the ceremony, which was also attended by the Mayor of Slough Cllr Paul Sohal and MP for Slough Tan Dhesi.

The evening also included a fish and chips van, carol singing and virtual reality headset games.

Community teams including church groups and a team Slough Town FC slept out in the cold.

London and Slough Run chairman John Power said: “We are extremely pleased and really grateful to everyone who came along and raised the money.

“It helped raise the profile of the problem and also the work we’re doing to alleviate that.”

Money raised from the event will go towards Slough’s winter night shelter, which will give homeless people from the area a place to sleep throughout January and March.

Leftover money will be put towards the project in 2020.

Slough Borough Council will assist the charity by vetting rough sleepers to ensure they do not pose any safety risks to others and to ensure that they have links to the area.

Visit https://thelondonandsloughrun.com/ to make a donation.