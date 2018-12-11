Councillors approve Quantock Close flats despite 'overdevelopment' concerns

Controversial plans to build flats over a residential garage site in Quantock Close was approved by Slough Borough Council’s planning committee on Wednesday.

A decision on the application to demolish 26 lock-up garages and build eight, two bedroom flats with 14 off street parking spaces was adjourned at the end of October due to concerns over parking and congestion.

Residents and Foxborough ward councillor Madhuri Bedi (Lab) spoke out in opposition to the plan, claiming it would severely worsen traffic.

Applicant Osbourne Property Services carried out a survey after October’s meeting which showed only four of the 26 garages were in regular use and identified four free garages in nearby Mendip Close.

Some councillors still had misgivings about parking, noting that a hard standing area where people currently park had not been taken into account.

“I’m concerned that this is overdevelopment in parking terms alone,” said Cllr Ted Plenty (Lab, Langley St Marys).

Cllr Haqeeq Dar (Lab, Wexham Lea) said: “I have concerns about this application, this site, this development is going to cause a lot of problems.”

Despite this, naysayers at The Curve in William Street were outnumbered by councillors who voted to delegate the application to the planning manager for approval.