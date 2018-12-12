Slough becomes first UK town to trial cutting edge green technology

Bloom Park in Langley is the first site in the UK to trial new technology which generates electricity from microbes which form around plant roots.

The technology originates from the Netherlands and is the brain child of Dutch research and development company Plant-e.

The Plant Microbial Fuel Cell (PMFC) system in Bloom Park, Middlegreen Road, now generates small electrical currents which are used to illuminate LED lights on an interpretation board.

The lights will light up when various buttons are pressed at the base of the board.

The site and interpretation board will open in the Spring and will be used as an educational tool for schools and community groups.

This new technology is in its early stages, but is already in use in Holland for traffic monitoring and highway safety measures.

Slough Borough Council cabinet member for environment and leisure Councillor Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “This new technology is fantastic and I am delighted that Slough is the first area in the UK to trial it.

“Slough has had many firsts over the years, and I am really pleased we can add this new green, energy source to our list.

“I really hope this is the start of things to come with this new sustainable energy source. It’s pretty amazing that we can generate electricity from living plants.”

Visit https://www.plant-e.com/en/ for more information.