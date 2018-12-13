Langley Academy hosts ninth annual Christmas meal for elderly

An afternoon of cockney singalongs and festive fun was put on by students and staff at Langley Academy for elderly residents last week.

The school in Langley Road welcomed in about 100 guests, who were served festive meals, the contents of which were donated by nearby businesses and staff members.

The meal on Wednesday, December 5th was the academy’s ninth annual event.

Every guest walked away with a raffle prize without having to spend a penny.

One of the school’s teachers played guitar while guests danced and sang along to a variety of golden oldies, including Elvis and cockney classics like Maybe it’s because I’m a Londoner and the Hokey Cokey.

Food technician Sandra Kinch, one of the event’s main organisers, said: “The older people really really loved it and I’ve had so many cards back saying thank you so much I hope I get invited next year.

“They just thoroughly enjoyed it. This is something they look forward to every year.”

She thanked the area’s businesses and staff for their contributions.