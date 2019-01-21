BMW catches fire in Langley Broom

A car caught fire in Langley Broom last night (Sunday).

At about 11.30pm, one fire crew from Langley fire station extinguished the blaze, which was coming from a red BMW two-series.

On arrival, the passenger compartment was completely engulfed in flames.

Crews put out the fire with hose reels and were on the scene for about 45 minutes.

There were reports of ‘explosions’ heard, however crews reassured that this was usually common with vehicle fires.

An investigation is ongoing regarding the cause.