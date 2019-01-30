Pair who carried out 'despicable' knifepoint taxi robberies jailed

A man and woman who travelled in taxis in Langley before robbing their drivers at knifepoint have each been jailed for nine years.

Fizan Syed, of no fixed abode and Aalia Chaudhary, of Minister Way, Langley, carried out four robberies over an 18 month period in Langley between November 2015 and May 2017.

The pair of 36-year-olds would get into taxis and ask the driver to go to Langley.

Syed would sit directly behind the drivers while Chaudhary sat in the other back seat, engaging the driver in conversation.

When they arrived at their destination, Syed would put the driver in a headlock and place a knife to their neck, while Chaudhary searched the car — snatching money, wallets and other valuables.

Two drivers sustained cuts to their faces as a result of the robberies but have since recovered.

After being tracked by police to an address in Langley, Chaudhary was arrested on June, 8, 2017 and Syed on June, 9, 2017.

The pair were charged on October, 17, 2017 and were each sentenced to nine years at Reading Crown Court on Friday after a jury unanimously found them guilty of four counts of robbery on January 11.

Detective Constable Edward Elms of Slough Police Station said: “Chaudhray and Syed targeted taxi drivers in the late evening and lulled them into a false sense of security and then robbed them at knifepoint

“These were despicable acts on people carrying out a service to the public and I am satisfied that they have both been given a significant sentence.”