Former Langley College students recognised at learning awards

A pair of former Langley College students picked up prizes at the national Laser Learning Awards.

Slough resident Joe Davies won first prize in the Commitment to Study category in recognition of his determination to better himself.

He joined the college, in Station Road, in 2015 with no prior qualifications before successfully completing a course in Access to Social Work.

He was also named the college’s Most Outstanding Student of the Year for 2018.

Kelly Harman, from Windsor, also impressed the judges and finished runner-up in the Academic Excellence award.

She won a place at Bournemouth University after studying Access to Social Sciences and Social Work at Langley.

Leslie Cassick, a Langley College tutor who nominated the pair for an award, said: “Access courses, along with our other course provision, are instrumental in opening up a wealth of opportunities, to those who may not have previously considered they have the skills, know-how or the self-confidence to go university.

“As Joe and Kelly have demonstrated, Access is genuinely a life-changing opportunity.”