    • Langley Academy students 'thrive' in Alice in Wonderland production

    A ‘wonderful celebration of performing arts’ was had by Langley Academy Students who performed a stage production of Alice in Wonderland to end half term.

    Students at the Langley Road school rehearsed and diligently prepared throughout the year for their rendition of ‘Alice’ by Laura Wade.

    A total of 22 students from year seven to 13 were involved in the performance and back stage operation and 150 tickets were sold for the shows on Wednesday, February 6 and Thursday, February 7.

    A former student, Lilliana Carri, was welcomed back to the school to serve as assistant director.

    “The play was a wonderful celebration of performing arts at the academy; the students involved seemed to thrive off the experience,” said assistant headteacher Ashley Johnson.

    “We are very proud of the performance and their contribution to furthering the arts at The Langley Academy.”

