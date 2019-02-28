SITE INDEX

    • In pictures: Langley care home residents learn hairdressing skills

    A crash course in hair-dressing and a spot of afternoon tea was enjoyed by residents of a care home who visited East Berkshire College’s Langley campus yesterday (Wednesday).

    Residents from the Langley Haven Dementia Care Home in Rambler Lane had their hair done and learned techniques at The Salon, a business staffed by students which is open to the public.

    Care home resident Marcus Hewitt, 58, said: “The student was really good, explaining with

    patience what I had to do and she made me laugh – that helped. I was so proud.”

    The college and care home have a partnership to help students practice dealing with clients and to give elderly residents the chance to interact with young people.

    Visitors were treated to afternoon tea at Zest Restaur-ant too, also staffed by students and open to the public.

    Hair and beauty manager Angel De Franceschi said: “Working with the ladies and gentleman from the care home is the ideal opportunity for students to perfect their client liaison skills and deepen their learning as on this occasion they were doing the teaching.”

