LGBT+ educational campaign held at Langley Academy

An exhibition on LGBT+ history has been on show at Langley Academy, where a student anti-bullying group giving presentations on homophobic bullying.

Students from the school’s Museum Council suggested the ‘Love is Love’ exhibition to the Museum Learning team.

The exhibition has been on display since January and is due to come down at the end of the week.

The struggles of gay historical figures including Oscar Wilde and Alan Turing have been included, as well as a display on legal rights including marriage and adoption.

The experience of young transgender people and Trans Remembrance Day, LGBT+ campaigns for change, LGBT+ in the sporting world and cases from countries where homosexuality is still illegal are also featured.

The school has also been decorated with ‘Schools Out’ posters — showing prominent LGBT+ figures related to every curriculum area.

The school’s anti-bullying group has researched LGBT+ bullying and produced a presentation to all year seven tutor groups and year 10 students are due to learn about faith and LGBT relationships next term.

“It is very exciting to be part of such a tolerant community, where students are empowered to discuss their views and feelings,” said Langley Academy’s museum learning officer Naomi Hudson.