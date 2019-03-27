Driver extracted from car after crashing into house in Langley

06:02PM, Wednesday 27 March 2019
A car crashed into a house in Starling Crescent, Langley, this afternoon (Wednesday).
The driver of the vehicle was extracted by firefighters and taken to Wexham Park hospital following the incident at about 2pm.
The collision caused damage to the ground floor and door of the property, while the car was lightly damaged. Nobody was inside the house.
Two fire crews – one each from Slough and Langley – attended, spending about an hour and a half on the scene.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
