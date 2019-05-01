Swan loses four eggs after being shot in the head in Langley

A female swan is responding well to treatment after being shot in the head on the Grand Union Canal.

Volunteers from Swan Support discovered the injured bird with blood streaming from a head wound in Langley on Saturday.

The swan, which had been incubating four eggs, was taken in for treatment but the eggs had become unviable.

Swan Support founder Wendy Hermon said: “When we got to her on Saturday we thought that she wasn’t going to make it.

“After bringing her in for treatment, we came down on Sunday and her head was on the floor and we thought she was dead.

“I’m so relieved she’s now making a recovery and it brings a good ending to a really bad situation.”

It is believed an air rifle was used in the attack.

The incident has been reported to Thames Valley Police.