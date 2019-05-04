Work begins to turn Langley Grammar School into 'campus environment'

Construction work to turn a grammar school into a ‘campus environment’ commenced last month.

Students from Langley Grammar School’s school council joined senior staff on site as contractor Wates Construction officially began work on two new buildings.

The 63,300sq ft development will include a three-storey teaching block, and work has also begun on building a temporary space for the school’s dining area, library and administration offices.

Once this is complete, the original school building will be demolished and a new building containing all those facilities, as well as a dance studio and a small number of classrooms, will be constructed.

John Constable, headteacher at Langley Grammar School, said: “It is fantastic to see work starting on our new buildings, which have been so long in the planning.

“The project will deliver first-class facilities for our students for many years to come. This is the biggest construction project in the school’s history and will transform the site into an attractive campus environment.

“We have developed a strong and positive relationship with Wates during the design stage and look forward to that continuing as the new buildings take shape.”

Once complete, the new buildings will be able to provide for 200 new students.