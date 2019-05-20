Exhibitions on knife crime and forgiveness on display at Langley Academy

An exhibition that warns young people about the dangers of carrying knives is on display at Langley Academy.

#knifefree commemorates the victims of knife crime from across the country and investigates the legal consequences of possessing a blade.

Langley students have made stamping out knife crime a top priority and recently campaigned for members of the Youth Parliament to discuss the issue at the House of Commons.

On Thursday, the academy also hosted an exhibition by the Forgiveness Project which contained personal stories of those who have experienced forgiveness in the face of atrocity.

Students heard from former prisoner Jacob Dunne who was jailed for 30 months in 2011 for killing a man with a single punch during a brawl in Nottingham.

He has since met with the victim’s parents in a process known as restorative justice.

Ashley Johnson, assistant headteacher at the Langley Academy, said: “Our young people are voicing genuine concerns about their community and how safe they feel.

“The Langley Academy will continue to work with them to ensure the impact from the week is not lost.”