Headteacher heralds 'incredbile journey' as Foxborough Primary School achieves 'Good' Ofsted rating

A headteacher has hailed her school’s ‘incredible journey’ after it achieved a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating after being deemed Requires Improvement two years ago.

Foxborough Primary School, in Common Road, has been on the comeback trail since being placed in special measures in September 2013.

It joined the Upton Court Educational Trust, now known as the Pioneer Educational Trust, in 2014 and was given a Requires Improvement grade three years later.

But in its latest two-day visit, which finished on May 1, inspectors praised the school for its strong leadership, improved pupil behaviour and progress of children in early years education.

The report said: “The quality of teaching, learning and assessment has improved significantly since the last inspection.

“Teachers have established good relationships with pupils and know them well.

“This enables them to tailor teaching precisely to the specific needs of individuals.”

An atmosphere of tolerance, mutual respect and collaboration runs throughout the school, the report added.

To improve further, inspectors said the school needed to develop the quality of teaching, learning and assessment so it is consistently highly effective throughout the whole school.

Headteacher Pauline Sweetman said: “The school has been on an incredible journey from special measures to good.

“We are overwhelmingly proud of this achievement which is testament to the hard work, dedication and care of our children, staff and families.

“It means so much to us that our children are receiving the education they so richly deserve preparing them for a successful and happy future.”