Daughter flies from Saudi Arabia to surprise parents in Langley care home

A couple at a care home celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a visit from their daughter, who flew in from Saudi Arabia.

Gerald Cooper, 90, and Jacqueline Cooper, 87, married in Belfast in 1954 and were surprised by daughter Nicky Talbot, who flew the 3,275 miles to Langley Haven Care Home.

The Rambler Lane home held a party on Wednesday, including singing and dancing performances from Castle View Primary School, Mayor of Slough Avtar Kaur Cheema, and a card from the Queen.

The couple’s son Gareth Cooper was also there.

Activities co-ordinator Roxana Chirida, who did not know the daughter was arriving, said: “Jacqueline was crying, the daughter was crying, everyone had tears in their eyes.”

Jacqueline said: “It was wonderful. Gerald has dementia, so music is very good. The [Castle View] kids are wonderful, they come in often.

“We have had a full and exciting life – 65 years have gone quickly.”

The couple moved to England shortly after tying the knot, settling in places including Hayes in West London and Yeovil, in Somerset.