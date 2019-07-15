CCTV appeal following theft of 'large amount of cash' from elderly woman

Police want to speak to three people in connection with the theft of a ‘large amount of cash’ from an elderly woman in Langley.

The force has released CCTV images of two men and a woman it is looking for in relation to the incident on Friday, March 13.

At about 12.30pm, a woman in her 80s used the ATM outside Tesco in Parlaunt Road.

Two men stood behind the victim and took photos of her using the cash machine on their mobile phones.

The pair then ran to a black Audi A3 that was waiting nearby and drove off.

The card was later used to withdraw a large amount of cash at The Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre.

Investigating officer Richard Lamburn based as Slough Police Station, said: “I am releasing these images as I believe that these individuals may have information that is vital to this investigation.

“I urge anyone who recognises either the two men or the woman to contact police on the 24-hour non-emergency number 101 quoting reference ‘43190080020’ or to make a report online.

“Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”