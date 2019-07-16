Teenager jailed for 'unprovoked nasty attack' on 17-year-old girl in Langley

A teenager who fractured a 17-year-old girl’s eye socket in an ‘unprovoked nasty attack’ has been jailed.

Mikolaj Szymczyk, 18, of Cotswold Close, Chalvey, started verbally abusing his victim while she was stood with two other people in an alleyway opposite Langley College, in Station Road, on the morning of April 30.

He punched her in the face, put her in a headlock and then continued to punch her.

The following day, April 31, officers stopped and searched Szymczyk and found him to be in possession of a stick with screws in the end as well as a class B drug, cannabis.

They arrested him for GBH, possession of a weapon and a class B drug, cannabis, and charged him on May 3.

The teenager admitted the three charges and was jailed for one year, eight months and 26 days at Reading Crown Court yesterday.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Natasha Davis of Slough CID, said: “This was an unprovoked nasty attack on a 17-year-old girl.

“She suffered a fractured eye socket as a result of Szymczyk actions.

“I would like to take this opportunity to commend the victim for her courage in coming forward and I hope this sentence helps her to get some closure on the incident.

“Thames Valley Police will actively pursue offenders who commit violent offences within our communities.”