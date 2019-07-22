Burglar jailed for stealing from elderly man in Langley

A burglar who preyed on a vulnerable, elderly man in Langley has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

James Gardner, 41, of Grampian Way, Slough, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday, July 17 after pleading guilty to one count of burglary dwelling.

On February 27 Gardner had been looking for employment in Langley.

He approached the home of a vulnerable, 85-year-old man in Seacourt Road and offered to carry out some work for him.

Gardner then managed to confuse the victim into thinking he owed him money. He entered the victim’s property and told him he required payment.

When the victim went to find his wallet and when he questioned Gardner about the payment, Gardner snatched £80 from his hand and then fled the scene.

He was identified on CCTV leaving the victim’s property and was arrested and charged on March 13.

Investigator Fiona Macleod, of Slough Local CID, said: “I am very pleased with the outcome of this investigation and would like to thank the responding officers and members of the public who were prompt in disclosing CCTV evidence to the police.

“The prosecution case relied on the CCTV which captured Gardner in the area at the time. This meant he had little choice but to plead guilty.

“I hope this prosecution provides comfort to victim and local community. I believe this demonstrates the commitment of Thames Valley Police to bring burglars to justice.”