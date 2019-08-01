In pictures: Power of sport brings youngsters together at free festival in Langley

Former England spin bowler Monty Panesar spoke about the importance of sport in bringing people together during a free sports festival in Langley.

The event, held at Langley Academy on Wednesday, saw more than 70 teenagers given the chance to take part in activities including cricket, rugby, indoor rowing and basketball.

It was made possible after community champions from Slough-based youth charity Aik Saath applied for funding from the Breaking Boundaries project.

The scheme aims to bring young people together through regular involvement in sport.

Rosa Hopkins, project manager at Aik Saath, said: “We didn’t seem to need to force that cohesion and we made sure the teams were mixed and everyone really seemed to take to the sports.

“People assume that a lot of sports have certain ethnicities that play them but it’s important to make sure sport is inclusive to everyone.”