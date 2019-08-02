Langley business owner calls for road to be repaired

A business owner fears he may have to close if repairs are not carried out to ‘dangerous’ potholes in the road leading to his warehouse.

Salvatore Caruso, 44, runs family firms Classico Marble and Italian Luxury Surfaces which are based in Stacey’s Yard, off Station Road.

The companies specialise in sourcing and installing Italian stone for kitchens and bathrooms across the country.

But Salvatore, who inherited the business from his father Calogero, says that his customers are being deterred from visiting his warehouse due to concerns their cars will be damaged by the potholes in the access road to it.

He said: “If you go over some of these potholes in your car you’ll be lucky to come out the other side.

“We’ve got this great facility which is second to none but our clients are saying to us, while they love what we do, they can’t risk bringing their cars down here.”

Salvatore told the Express he has appealed to Slough Borough Council for help but this has been refused because the road is under the jurisdiction of Network Rail, rather than the council.

He added: “We’ve got a road where there’s no drainage, no street lighting and dangerous potholes.

“If this doesn’t get sorted out someone is going to get seriously hurt or we are going to have to close.”

A council spokeswoman said that while it sympathises with Mr Caruso, it cannot repair the access road because it belongs to Network Rail.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: “We are aware of the concerns with potholes on the access road near to the railway in Langley. We will make improvements to the road as soon as we can.”