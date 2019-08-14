Langley Academy student wins place at top American university

A student from Slough has won a place at a top US university after participating in the Sutton Trust US Programme.

Junead Khan, studying at The Langley Academy, was one of 150 students selected for the scheme which is run in partnership with the US-UK Fulbright Commission.

The programme aims to encourage British state school students from low and moderate income homes to consider studying at American universities.

The 18-year old travelled to the US during the selection process to meeting admissions officers from across the country.

He will now take up a place at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Junead said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have been given the opportunity to study at UNC-Chapel Hill and explore all the things a US education has to offer.

“I’d like to thank my friends, family and teachers for their support as well as the Sutton Trust US Programme for giving me the opportunity to make this dream a reality.”