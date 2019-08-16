Major works set to begin on key Langley junction

A major redevelopment of a key junction in Langley is due to start over the coming days with drivers likely to face more than three months of disruption.

The Harrow Market Junction, which is the roundabout where Langley Road, Station Road and the High Street meet, is being remodelled at a cost of £750,000.

The council is turning it into a junction which will be managed by traffic lights and will include pedestrian crossings.

Work is being carried out due to the planned closure of Hollow Hill Lane, which is expected to take place before 2027 to make way for the Western Rail Link to Heathrow.

A test closure of Hollow Hill Lane and Market Lane in 2016 revealed the roundabout was unable to cope with the increase in traffic volume, the council said.

Contractors moved onto the site yesterday (Thursday) to carry out preparatory work before the redevelopment begins.

Cllr Wayne Strutton (Con, Haymill and Lynch Hill), the leader of the opposition, questioned why the work had been

scheduled near to the end of the summer holidays.

He said: “The council has known about the closure of Hollow Hill Lane for a long time and I would’ve thought the work would’ve been scheduled to start at the beginning of the summer holidays.

“Another big issue is the millennium monument which the council wants to move in front of the war memorial and the feedback I’ve had from residents is that would be a bit distasteful if it obscures the war memorial in Langley Memorial Ground.”

The council said the millennium monument will be kept in storage before being repositioned in a new home.

Cllr Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough), cabinet member for transport and environmental services, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience and noise caused during these improvements.

“We are very grateful for the support from Thames Valley Berkshire LEP to be able to remodel the junction which will be needed because of the future closure of Hollow Hill Lane and Market Lane, something which is beyond our control.

“We hope residents and commuters will bear with us while this work is taking place and it will benefit those travelling around Langley when it is completed.”

Work is expected to be completed in December.