Van overturns following crash with taxi in Langley

10:04AM, Friday 23 August 2019
A van ended up on its side following a collision with a taxi in Langley this morning.
Crews from Langley Fire Station were called to the scene in London Road at about 6am.
The driver of the Transit Connect van managed to get out safely and firefighters stayed for about 40 minutes ensuring the scene was safe.
The driver of the taxi, which had no passengers, was unharmed.
