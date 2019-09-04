Parlaunt Park Primary Academy renamed as part of trust's new vision

Parlaunt Park Primary Academy has been renamed to mark the beginning of the school year.

The Kennett Road school is part of The Arbib Education Trust which oversees The Langley Academy and The Langley Academy Primary.

It will now be known as The Langley Heritage Primary as part of the trust’s move to bring all three schools together.

Headteacher Polly Bennett said: “As part of the trust’s new vision, ‘One Community, Many Ideas, Everyone’s Future’, we have decided to bring all three schools together as a community.

“Parlaunt Park was the exception within the trust, not having the name Langley in its title.

“Reviewing the history of the area we are in, Langley is significant in British and English history.

“Our land was originally part of the Langley Airfield and was key in the use of Hawker Hurricanes and in turn the success of our Second World War efforts.”

The school celebrated its new era by handing out its changed uniform for the forthcoming academic year at a launch event on Thursday, August 29.