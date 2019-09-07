Langley playground could make way for new walkway, council confirms

The future of a playground is in doubt after the council confirmed it is looking to replace it with a new ‘pedestrian walkway’.

The park is situated behind blocks of flats in Grampian Way and features slides, swings and climbing equipment for children in the area to use.

Residents told the Express they had spotted council officers monitoring the playground’s use in recent weeks and feared it could be targeted for redevelopment.

Patrick Corcoran, who lives in Grampian Way, said: “Last week we saw a van pull up and put cameras up to ascertain how many people are using the park but they were there for less than an hour and that was at 8.30am, children don’t come here then.

“Slough Borough Council cannot keep on doing this. You can’t keep taking play areas away from kids, where do they go?”

The council said that due to the various redevelopment work going on in the area, it is looking at the possibility of knocking down the sound barrier wall behind flats 2-48 and creating a footpath between London Road and Grampian Way.

A Slough Borough Council spokeswoman said: “For this to happen the old play equipment would need to be removed as with the wall no longer in place, it would be dangerous to have a play area backing onto the busy London Road.”

She added that the equipment is too old to be moved to another location and it would be ‘very costly’ to put play equipment in at a new venue.

“The council is currently investigating other options, and staff have been out to survey the area,” the spokeswoman added.