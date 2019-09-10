Churchgoers march from Langley to Slough in bid to stop knife crime

Churchgoers walked from Langley to Slough to raise awareness of knife crime and drugs.

Members of the RCCG House of Joy Slough carried banners with them saying ‘life is priceless’ and ‘drop knives save lives’ during their hike.

The three-hour walk was organised by Pastor Sola Ogunniyi and youngsters from the church in Reddington Drive.

Slough MP Tan Dhesi attended the event on Saturday, August 31 and saw the group off as they marched from Kedermister Park to Slough town centre.