Police appeal for witnesses over stabbing of teenager in Langley

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was stabbed in Langley last night.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, had been stood with another person at the junction of Spitfire Close and Common Road when they were approached by two males at about 8.20pm.

Police said a ‘physical altercation’ then took place with the victim suffering a stab wound to the lower back.

He needed treatment at Wexham Park Hospital but has since been discharged.

The first suspect is described as a white male, aged in his mid-teens, who was wearing hooded clothing.

Police also want to speak to a mixed-race male, aged in his late teens, who was of a large build and also wearing hooded clothing.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Rachel Kluger of Force CID based at Slough Police Station said: “I am appealing for anybody who witnessed this incident to make contact with police.

“I am also urging anybody who knows the identity of those responsible to contact us.”

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43190281488 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.