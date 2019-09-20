Have your say on traffic changes in Langley

Come and have your say on traffic arrangements in the area at the Langley Neighbourhood Forum (LNF) next week.

It will take place on Tuesday, September 24 at Langley Hall Primary Academy in Station Road.

After a brief AGM there will be a presentation from the major project manager at Slough Borough Council – Sing-Wai Yu.

He will explain the reasons that the council has put forward for the changes to the road layout in Langley village, including the replacement of a roundabout by traffic lights at the Harrow Market junction and changes to the junction of Meadfield Road and Langley High Street.

There will also be the opportunity for members of the public to ask questions about the scheme, and other issues relating to traffic arrangements in the Langley area.

Contact Bill Birmingham, LNF committee member on 01753 548646 for more information.