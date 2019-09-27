Residents hit out at council over traffic changes in Langley

Concerned residents hit out at Slough Borough Council after its project manager failed to show up at the Langley Neighbourhood Forum to discuss road changes in the village.

Residents gathered at Langley Hall Primary Academy on Tuesday expecting a presentation from Sing-Wai Yu of Slough Borough Council (SBC).

Mr Yu was, according to the forum, due to talk about changes to the road layout in the village but residents were left bemused when forum chairwoman Liz Jones told them he would not be attending.

SBC said that it was invited to talk about Langley’s millennium structure, which is due to be re-sited.

Responding to concerns on Twitter, the council tweeted: “When it became clear this was not what was going to be discussed and that people wanted to talk roadworks, we explained that this was not Mr Yu’s area of knowledge and he would not be attending.”

SBC wrote to Langley residents in July outlining its proposed road improvement works to the roundabout connecting High Street, Langley Road and Station Road.

A new junction will be created with traffic lights on all three approaches, with signalised pedestrian crossings at each junction.

Other changes include a wider road at the Harrow Market junction and a new left slip lane from Langley Road towards the station.

Future plans involve signalised pedestrian crossings at the junction of Meadfield Road and High Street.

A packed forum voiced concerns over traffic lights leading to more idling vehicles and extra pollution in an area where there is a school and college.

Residents also complained about the lack of consultation about the works – although in SBC’s letter, the authority maintained that the changes came about after a consultation exercise in 2016. This involved the closure of Hollow Hill Lane and Market Lane, which is due to close before 2027 as part of the planned Western Rail link work to Heathrow.

“The road closure revealed Harrow Market roundabout was unable to cope with the increase in traffic volume,” the letter added.

A SBC spokeswoman said: “With the volume of cars [using] the junction expected to increase following the closure of Hollow Hill Lane, we are planning for all traffic to get through the junction more efficiently.

“With the introduction of traffic lights we will be able to adjust the phasing in line with traffic demands. This will include prioritising directions [and] allowing green lights to function longer.

“We do not expect additional idling but there will always be situations where traffic is at a standstill due to circumstances beyond control.

“We will be investigating if Station Road and High Street can be widened at any points to cope with [extra traffic].

“The junctions are also being created to allow safer passage for school and college children and pedestrians.”