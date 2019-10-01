Police still seeking witnesses to Langley stabbing

Police are re-appealing for witnesses to the stabbing of a man in Langley.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was in Harrow Market, Station Road, when he was approached by four males at about 4.15pm on Wednesday.

An ‘altercation’ took place and the victim suffered a stab wound to his leg.

He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains at this time in a stable condition.

A 17-year-old boy from Slough has been charged with one count of section 18 grievous bodily harm and is due to appear at Reading Youth Court tomorrow.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Lyndsey Shaw, based at Slough Police Station, said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident, and a boy has been arrested and charged in connection with it.

“I would like to appeal to a number of specific witnesses who we believe were in Harrow Market at the time and witnessed the incident.

“These are a white woman who was dressed in blue and also a white woman who was dressed in black. We do not believe they were there together.

“I would also like to identify the driver of a black Citroen vehicle which may belong to a driving school, which was travelling along Station Road in the direction of the High Street.

“If you are one of these people, or have any other information which you think could be relevant, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 43190297520.”

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.