Sensors planned to prevent vehicles getting stuck at Langley bridge

A new warning system is being installed to stop tall vehicles getting stuck under a low bridge by Langley Railway Station.

Sensors will measure the height of vehicles as they approach either entrance to the bridge in Station Road.

An electric sign will then flash up to warn the driver if they are likely to get stuck.

Since 2014 there has been 33 reported incidents of vehicles striking the bridge.

This figure does not include near-misses where vans and lorries have scraped through leaving marks on the brightly coloured warning signs already in place.

Each time someone gets stuck it causes gridlock on the surrounding roads and can cause disruption to the running of the Great Western Railway line between the West Country and Paddington.

The work is being carried out by Slough Borough Council alongside Network Rail, Buckinghamshire County Council and the Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership, who helped fund the signs as part of Langley Railway Station improvements.

Traffic engineer Chris Green said: “This is a preventative measure to try and stop drivers squeezing under the bridge damaging it and causing disruption to the village.

“Bridge strikes can also cause chaos to the train system and could require Network Rail to make repairs which leads to further road closures.”

Work will be carried out during off-peak periods.