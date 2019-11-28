Langley car fire caused by suspected arsonists

10:30AM, Thursday 28 November 2019
Firefighters dealt with a car fire in Langley this morning (Thursday).
One fire engine was called to Maplin Park just after 12am to put out the blaze, which firefighters suspect was caused by arsonists.
The crew was on the scene for about an hour and a half dousing the flames.
No one was in the vehicle which was ablaze, and no one was harmed in the incident.
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
The motorway will be out of action from junction 6 for Slough and 8/9, Maidenhead from 8pm tomorrow night (Friday), until 6am Monday.
A teenager has been taken to hospital after being stabbed Cippenham this afternoon.