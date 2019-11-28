SITE INDEX

    • Langley car fire caused by suspected arsonists

    Firefighters dealt with a car fire in Langley this morning (Thursday).

    One fire engine was called to Maplin Park just after 12am to put out the blaze, which firefighters suspect was caused by arsonists.

    The crew was on the scene for about an hour and a half dousing the flames.

    No one was in the vehicle which was ablaze, and no one was harmed in the incident.

