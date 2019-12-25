Langley Academy party for senior citizens 'the best one yet'

A Christmas party for senior citizens at Langley Academy was ‘the best one’ yet according to one attendee.

Students and staff provided the entertainment, food and drinks, during the annual celebration at the school in Langley Road on Wednesday, December 11.

Assistant headteacher Mr Ashley Johnson said it is Sandra Kinch, Higher Level Teaching Assistant (HLTA) in the food technology department, who ‘works really hard to set it all up’.

Mr Johnson said: “Some of the people who come say it’s their favourite night of the year and one lady who came said it’s the best one she’s been to, and she’s been to quite a few so that’s high praise indeed.”

Students who attend the party ‘absolutely love it’ according to Mr Johnson and year 12 pupil, Lewis Nicholls ‘really stood out and was highly praised indeed’.

He said: He really took the time to sit down and have meaningful conversations on a personal level.”